Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan go over multilateral project funding prospects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed mechanisms of financing and realization of more than 20 projects in the spheres of automobile construction, textile industry and silk breeding, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov with the director of Uzbek-Azerbaijani Investment Company Nazim Hajiyev on February 17.

The sides stressed the importance of continuation of consistent work on creation and development of "Brain Center" under the Investment Company for generation and analysis of promising projects. The readiness of the Uzbek side to provide all-round support to the center's activity was expressed.

During a meeting, it was announced that Uzbekistan’s embassy was implementing four investment projects worth $115 million in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The good news is that, from now on, Uzbek nationals can stay on the territory of Azerbaijan without registration for 15 days.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, amendment is connected with the entry into force of the protocol on making additions and amendments to the agreement between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on visa-free travels of both countries' citizens, signed on June 18, 1997.