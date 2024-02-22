Uzbekistan, Russia discuss Trans-Afghan Railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed Trans-Afghan Railway project, Trend reports.

The leaders met during Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Kazan (Russia) on February 21.

At the beginning of the conversation, president of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated the president of Russia on holding the first international "Games of the Future" combining traditional and cyber sports.

They discussed topical matters on the bilateral agenda, including the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in Moscow on October 5-7 last year.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the consistent strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

The fruitful outcomes of the meetings of the intergovernmental commission, interregional, educational and medical forums, a number of other business and cultural events held in 2023 have been highly appreciated.

Furthermore, positive dynamics in trade turnover has been maintained. Projects in industry, energy, transportation, chemistry, pharmaceuticals and other sectors are in the active phase of implementation.

Both countries pay special attention to stimulating cooperation ties between the regions.

Khimgrad industrial technoparks are successfully operating in Tashkent and Jizzakh regions. Alabuga and Master innovation parks are being created in Bukhara and Navoi regions.

The leaders discussed the mutual development of efficient transport corridors, deepening cooperation in the field of railway transportation.

They also exchanged views on the regional agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events.