Uzbekistan, Uzuralimpex LLC's Russian representative discuss opportunities in agricultural exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan and Russian representative of Uzuralimpex LLC drew attention to the prospects of increasing exports of agricultural products grown in Uzbekistan, relying on the experience of the company in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between the Consulate General of Uzbekistan and the Russian representative of Uzuralimpex LLC, Denis Striganov.

During the conversation, the sides discussed matters of further deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, expanding the participation of Russian entrepreneurs in projects implemented in Uzbekistan, and attracting foreign investments.

The Russian representative said that the company has implemented water reclamation projects in the construction and agricultural sectors in Fergana, Namangan, and Jizzakh provinces over the past period. The enterprise is currently planning to implement projects on the attraction of modern technologies in the construction sector in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Russia plan to create a joint investment fund with an authorized capital of $500 million.

This was announced at a meeting between Uzbek and Russian presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin in Kazan (Russia) on February 21.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation. They expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in trade and the implementation of projects in various spheres.

Foreign trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $766.7 million in January 2024.