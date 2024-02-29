Uzbekistan to launch solar power plants in its regions by end of 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 29. Uzbekistan will launch 6 large solar power plants with a total capacity of 2,700 MW in Tashkent, Kashkadarya, Bukhara, Namangan and Navoi regions with the participation of foreign investors by the end of 2024, Trend reports.

This is stated in a decree of Uzbekistan's president "On State Program for implementation of Strategy "Uzbekistan – 2030" in the "The Year of Support for Youth and Business" adopted on February 21, 2024.

A number of measures will be implemented in order to create favorable conditions for transition to a green economy and increase the share of green energy sources.

So, the organization of green energy certificates circulation on the basis of market principles will be ensured until April 1, 2024. Also, the procedure for implementation of projects on international trade in greenhouse gases will be approved.

A modern system of monitoring, reporting and verification in the field of climate change and a database will be gradually introduced from April 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings plans to build five solar photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 200 MW each in Uzbekistan's Tashkent. The project is estimated at $714 million.