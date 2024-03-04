Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

ACWA Power plans to attract loan from EBRD to implement project in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Materials 4 March 2024 08:46 (UTC +04:00)
ACWA Power plans to attract loan from EBRD to implement project in Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia has expressed its intention to attract loan funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to implement a renewable energy project in the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

ACWA Power's plans include the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 200 MW and energy storage systems with a capacity of 500 MWh. The total cost of the project is estimated at $546.33 million.

To implement this project, ACWA Power intends to attract a loan of $140 million through the ACWA Power Riverside Solar company, created in Uzbekistan specifically for this purpose.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more