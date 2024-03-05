Uzbekistan, Iran discuss co-op in transportation sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed areas of cooperation in the field of transportation, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed at the meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov with ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan Muhammad Ali Iskandariy on March 4.

In particular, they discussed matters related to the development of road transport, creation of favorable conditions for national carriers, reduction of duties and fees in this direction.

Both sides emphasized at the meeting that the development of road transport is equally beneficial for both sides.

In this regard, the parties agreed to organize a working group meeting and work out specific proposals to address the matters discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran amounted to $503.4 million in 2023. The data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that exports totaled $180.6 million, while imports reached $322.8 million.