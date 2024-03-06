Kerry Logistics sees Uzbekistan as key player in Middle Corridor's dynamic landscape (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Kerry Logistics views Uzbekistan as a pivotal player in expanding trade and connectivity between Asia and Europe through Trans-China and the Middle Corridors, a source from the company told Trend.

Covering Trans-China and other crucial trade routes, Uzbekistan's strategic location positions it as a critical hub in this corridor.

"Kerry-Globalink's presence and regional operational expertise position them well to facilitate and capitalize on the growing trade dynamics in this corridor," the source said.

Envisioning substantial benefits for Uzbekistan, Kerry-Globalink Logistics highlights the Middle Corridor as a catalyst for trade and economic growth. The corridor, by providing a direct and efficient trade route to the Black Sea, is anticipated to elevate Uzbekistan's role in international trade.

"This development will likely attract more investments, boost local industries, and contribute to the country's overall economic development," the source noted.

The collaboration between Kerry Logistics and Uzbekistan is expected to yield positive outcomes for both parties and contribute to the broader economic landscape in the region.

The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and Southern Corridors.

Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching the European continent.

This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.