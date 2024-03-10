Uzbekistan to handle projects with Chinese investors in Hazorasp free zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan will implement four projects with the participation of Chinese investors in the Hazorasp free economic zone, Trend reports.

This was announced during the meeting on priority tasks for the socio-economic development of the Khorezm region. In particular, projects on the manufacture of paint and varnish products, glassware, and electrical engineering will be implemented.

The total cost of these projects is $300 million.

Industrial buildings will be constructed in the Al-Khwarizmi complex in Urgench and handed over to entrepreneurs in a ready-made form.

Together with foreign investors, the region has developed such projects as the manufacture of polypropylene, basalt products, and sandwich panels; the organization of a modern greenhouse; the assembly of compact agricultural equipment; the processing of fruits and vegetables; and the manufacture of furniture and nonwoven materials.

Meanwhile, China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings plans to build five solar photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 200 MW each in Uzbekistan's Tashkent. The project is estimated at $714 million.