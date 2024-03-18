Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan announces volume of foreign investments, loans in 2023

Uzbekistan Materials 18 March 2024 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan implemented 187.9 trillion soums ($14.9 billion) of foreign investments and loans in fixed capital in 2023, Trend reports.

The data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that foreign loans under the guarantee of the country amounted to 21.2 trillion soums ($1.6 billion).

Furthermore, foreign direct investments and non-guaranteed foreign loans were 84.3 trillion soums ($6.7 billion), with other foreign investments totaling 82.4 trillion soums ($6.5 billion).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan intends to accept foreign investments totaling $7.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Uzbekistan has adopted a resolution outlining plans to complete investment projects in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the paper, direct foreign investments will total $6.5 billion, with government-guaranteed loans totaling $630 million.

In addition, Uzbekistan is determined to increase the inflow of foreign investments in 2024, in particular into such sectors as: electrical engineering, machine building, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, textile and leather.

