Uzbekistan, China discuss railroad construction project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Uzbekistan and China discussed the promotion of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railroad construction project, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation from China headed by chairman of the people's government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Erkin Tuniyaz.

The sides discussed priority areas for further expansion of Uzbek-Chinese multifaceted cooperation, including the development of practical interaction between Uzbekistan's regions and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The current highest level of Uzbek-Chinese relations of friendship and all-weather strategic partnership has been noted with deep satisfaction.

Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is growing; this region currently accounts for about 10 percent of mutual trade between the countries.

The portfolio of investment projects with leading companies from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region amounts to $3.5 billion and covers such areas as green energy and electrical industry, construction sector and production of new types of building materials, metallurgy, modernization of infrastructure, and others.

A program of cultural exchange is being actively implemented.

The Uzbek President emphasized the importance of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and accelerating joint projects. A number of priority areas—innovative technologies, agriculture and water management, transportation and logistics, banking and financial sector, education, traditional medicine—have been outlined.

Uzbekistan will actively participate in the China-Eurasia Expo annually held in Urumqi.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed in detail the development of humanitarian and tourism ties.