Japanese NUWA Robotics branching to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 29. Japan's NUWA Robotics will open an office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's IT Park, within the framework of "Offshore Outsourcing Tour 2024," a memorandum of understanding was signed between IT Park, represented by Executive Director Abdulahad Kuchkarov, and NUWA Robotics, represented by Director Hung Jui-Jen.

The agreement envisages cooperation in the development of information technologies, robotics, and outsourcing in Uzbekistan, opening a branch office of the company in the country, and obtaining the status of a resident of IT Park.

NUWA Robotics was founded in 2016 in China and develops robots capable of deep interaction with humans. The company specializes in artificial intelligence, software and hardware development, and the and the manufacturing and UX design of robots.

The company has offices in Taiwan, China, Japan, and other countries. NUWA Robotics's customers include companies from more than 10 countries, including the US, China, India, and others. The company has already sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide, and their products are used by more than 100,000 families and educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan amounted to $90.3 million in January 2024. The exports reached $1.3 million, while the imports reached $89 million.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that the share of Japan's turnover amounted to 2.2 percent in January.