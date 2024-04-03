Uzbekistan Airways boosts flight frequency to Kazakhstan's Almaty

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan Airways increased the number of flights from Tashkent to Almaty to 14 times a week, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the new flights are operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Uzbekistan Airways has switched to a spring-summer flight schedule.

At the moment, the airline conducts flights from Tashkent to Astana six times a week. The flights on Saturdays have been added.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launched the first scheduled flight to Mumbai (India), restored after the pandemic.

According to the airline, the flights from Tashkent to Mumbai and back will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Also, Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi on May 29. Also, the airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.