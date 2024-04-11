Uzbekistan intends to increase tourist flow from Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Uzbekistan intends to increase the tourist flow from Russia by inviting students on the basis of a special preferential program, Trend reports, citing the Marketing Department of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the department, the program, which is set to launch soon, would offer exceptional discounts to Russian student travelers looking to visit Uzbekistan's traditional cultural and historical sites.



The program also includes trips to Uzbek universities, research institutions, tourism attractions, and sports facilities.



Meanwhile, 714,200 Russian visitors visited Uzbekistan in 2023, a 25.8 percent rise over the prior year. Russia is the fourth most popular country of origin for visitors visiting Uzbekistan, behind Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.