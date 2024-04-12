Russia's Utair to conduct flights to Uzbekistan's Ferghana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 12. Russia's Utair Airlines will start operating flights from Surgut (Russia) to Ferghana (Uzbekistan) on June 6, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the flights will be conducted on Thursdays.

Moreover, Utair will start performing flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand on April 30.

According to the airline, flights to Samarkand from Tyumen (Russia) will be performed once a week, on Tuesdays.

At the same time, Utair Airlines increased the number of flights from St. Petersburg to Samarkand. Now, the flights are conducted three times a week.

Meanwhile, the airline conducts flights to Samarkand from Moscow, Samara, and St. Petersburg.

Utair is a Russian airline headquartered at Khanty-Mansiysk Airport and with hubs at Surgut International Airport and Vnukovo International Airport. It provides regular domestic and international passenger services, scheduled helicopter services, and extensive charter flights using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to support the oil and gas business in western Siberia.