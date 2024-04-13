Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launch freightage-friendly e-permit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 13. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launched the E-Permit system in the sphere of international cargo transportation, Trend reports.

Citing Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the first quotas were swapped using the E-Permit system, and trucks went through the Yallama customs post (on the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border).



The Digital Transport Center, which is part of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, successfully tested this system.



By this introduction, as the Kazakh Transport Ministry stresses, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have simplified the process of obtaining road freight transit permits.

Thus, a joint decree of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will go into effect on April 15th, requiring Kazakh carriers to obtain permits for the transportation of goods in the category "to/from third countries" in electronic form.



On March 28, Uzbek permit forms for "to/from third countries" were issued in paper form at the border, with an online version scheduled for April 15.