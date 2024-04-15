Uzbekistan Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Uzbekistan Airways has canceled the Tashkent - Tel Aviv - Tashkent flight scheduled for April 15, the airline said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the decision was made in connection with the closure of airspace over part of the countries of the Middle East, as well as in accordance with the decision of the aviation authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the need to ensure flight safety.

It is noted that passengers of this flight have the opportunity to rebook tickets or receive a refund without additional penalties.