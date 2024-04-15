Uzbekistan and Gulf Cooperation Council focus on strengthening interaction

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf have discussed issues of strengthening interaction between the regions, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The sides discussed issues of further developing constructive dialog and strengthening Uzbekistan's interaction with the Council.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized the dynamics of multifaceted cooperation between the regions and highly appreciated the fruitful outcomes of the second meeting of foreign ministers held in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan and the Council reviewed the implementation of the agreements of the first summit of Central Asia and the Arab Gulf States held last year in Jeddah.

The sides also drew attention to the practical implementation of initiatives and proposals put forward by Uzbekistan in the areas of investment, trade, high technology, tourism, and other areas.

Finally, at the end of the meeting, the issues of preparing the agenda for the second summit to be held in Samarkand in 2025 were discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel