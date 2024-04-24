Uzbekistan, UNDP sign agreement on extensive rural development project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed an agreement worth $293.5 million under the Integrated Rural Development Project, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the project envisages the construction and major repairs of social infrastructure facilities in 157 mahallas (a territorial and administrative unit, a community of people living in a certain territory in a city or district in Uzbekistan) in 21 districts of the Samarkand, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to improve the living standards of rural residents by improving road and transport infrastructure, engineering and communication networks, power supply systems, and the use of resource-saving and environmentally friendly technologies in the construction and reconstruction of social facilities, such as kindergartens, schools, and rural clinics.

The project intends to provide an opportunity for communities to identify their development priorities and needs through the development of community development plans, which will become the basis for the implementation of construction and investment projects.

Meanwhile, UNDP has launched a joint project with the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan on the development of green transportation. The project is funded by grants from the Global Environment Facility in the amount of $3.57 million and UNDP ($300,000). The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Transport in the period 2022–2027. The part of the project financed by Uzbekistan will amount to $25.57 million.