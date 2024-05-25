Uzbekistan ready to collaborate with Afghanistan in oil, gas processing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Uzbekistan's mining companies proposed collaboration with Afghan manufacturing firms to establish large-scale infrastructure for oil and gas processing within Afghanistan, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Sheikh al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar with Special Representative of Uzbekistan’s president Esmatullah Ergashev and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side expressed interest in Afghanistan's oil, gas, and coal mining projects and in investing in Afghanistan's mineral and hydrocarbon resources. They sought collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum to facilitate investment opportunities.

Afghanistan’s acting minister of mines and petroleum noted Uzbekistan's interest in the country's mineral resources and emphasized the ministry's readiness to collaborate. Both parties agreed to establish joint working committees to expedite practical initiatives, signaling a commitment to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

In addition, Uzbekistan noted their goal for developing bilateral relations, particularly through expanding commercial and economic ventures between both countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with Afghanistan reached $308.6 million from January through April 2024. The exports to Afghanistan amounted to $301.4 million, while the imports to Uzbekistan totaled $7.1 million during this period.