Uzbekistan reveals scale of foreign-funded projects in Bukhara

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. A total of 80 projects valued at $14 billion have been formed in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region, in which foreign investors and local entrepreneurs are investing, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, companies from China, Russia, Türkiye, Germany, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and other countries are investing in these projects.

The projects are implemented in such industries as construction materials, electrical engineering, chemistry, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, medicine, mining, fish farming, and others.

Within the framework of the projects, it is planned to build a 600 MW wind power plant in Uzbekistan's Gijduvan district in cooperation with China, develop graphite deposits and organize the production of batteries for electric scooters in Peshkun district with the participation of Malaysian investors, as well as create a chemical cluster in Bukhara district with Iranian investors.

These 80 projects will provide employment for more than 22,200 people.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Masdar have signed an agreement for a $46.5 million loan to construct the Nur Bukhara solar power plant with a battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region.

According to the ADB, the financing package includes $26.5 million from the ADB's ordinary capital resources and $20 million from Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund, managed by the ADB.

Additionally, ADB mobilized $26.5 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Parallel lenders include the International Finance Corporation, the Canada-IFC Blended Climate Finance Program, and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank.