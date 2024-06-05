Chinese YTO Cargo Airlines to launch regular cargo flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Chinese YTO Cargo Airlines will launch regular cargo flights to Uzbekistan on June 6, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting between Uzbekistan Airports and YTO Cargo Airlines.

The first flight of the air cargo carrier to Tashkent International Airport will be conducted on a new type ARJ21-700 aircraft from Chinese Comac.

Earlier, YTO Cargo Airlines had already operated charter flights to Tashkent by Boeing 757 aircraft.

To note, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $3.9 billion from January through April 2024. This figure is 18.1 percent higher year-on-year ($3.3 billion in January–April 2023).

China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 19 percent.

The volume of exports to China from Uzbekistan amounted to $644.4 million, while Uzbekistan’s imports from China reached $3.3 billion from January through April 2024.