Uzbekistan plans to boost share of renewable energy by 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 40 percent by 2030, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the country will connect the first 2.6 GW of 14 solar and wind power plants to the grid this year. As a result, the share of renewable energy in Uzbekistan's total electricity generation will increase from 9 percent to 15 percent.

Currently, Uzbekistan is building 32 green energy facilities with a total capacity of 18.3 GW worth $19 billion, jointly with foreign partners.

Meanwhile, Uzbekhydroenergo (Uzbekistan's energy company) adopted the hydropower development program until 2030.

The program was adopted in order to increase the level of utilization of hydropower potential in Uzbekistan and launch new generating capacities.

Within the framework of the program, more than 50 major investment projects have been implemented, and it is planned to increase the capacity of hydropower plants (HPP) up to 6 GW by 2030 through the construction of new HPPs and the modernization of all existing ones.