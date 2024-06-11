Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan shares trade turnover volume with Czechia in 4M2024

Uzbekistan Materials 11 June 2024 07:10 (UTC +04:00)

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Czechia amounted to $158.1 million from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this number has shot up by 38.9 percent compared to the same time last year (a whopping $113.8 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Czechia totaled $19.8 million from January through April 2024, a 45.5 percent increase over the same period the previous year ($13.6 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Czechia reached $138.3 million from January through April 2024. This figure has increased by 38 percent year-on-year ($100.2 million in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $20.9 billion from January through April 2024, six percent greater than the previous year ($19.7 billion in January–April 2023).

The trade between the two countries hit it off with China, raking in a whopping $3.9 billion during this period. Russia comes in second with a trade turnover volume of $3.8 billion, trailing behind Kazakhstan with $1.2 billion.

