Central Bank of Uzbekistan, ADB discuss dev’t program of inclusive financial sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the issues of fact-finding on the program of development of the inclusive financial sector, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank mission headed by Senior Financial Sector Expert Andrew McCartney.

The sides also reviewed consultations on the evaluation of the National Strategy of Financial Inclusion 2021–2023.

During the meeting, the ADB representatives discussed selecting partner banks, financing microfinance institutions, and technical help for the enterprise development company to implement the program.

In addition, both parties plan to organize meetings and roundtables with the participation of government organizations, banks, financial institutions, and other stakeholders within the framework of the development of the new National Strategy for Financial Inclusion.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the ADB signed a memorandum on the implementation of the program for 2025–2027.

The program includes projects that are of mutual interest to both parties and aligns with the Uzbekistan-2030 development strategy with the implementation of $3.5 billion.