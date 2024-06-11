Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss urban dev't and infrastructure projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed jointly developed projects, in particular the development of cities and their infrastructure in the regions (improving water supply, roads, creating new jobs, etc.), Trend reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Ilkhom Norkulov, and a World Bank delegation led by Christophe Pusch, head of the practice of urban development, disaster risk management, sustainable development, and land resources in the Europe and Central Asia region.

During the meeting, the sides talked about increasing the efficiency of cities and ensuring economic growth by supporting urbanization processes, as well as project financing mechanisms.

In addition, the parties discussed the contribution of projects to the processes of sustainable economic development as well as projects formed in the field of development of the use of land resources, in particular in the field of efficient land use and cadastre.

Meanwhile, the World Bank's total loan amount for Uzbekistan amounts to $4.5 billion.

A total of $3.5 billion has already been allocated to Uzbekistan, while $567.1 million can still be drawn down. The country also has $3 billion in debt to the bank.