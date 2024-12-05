Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan hash out energy and water use cowork

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan kicked around the possibilities for furthering their partnership in the realms of energy and water use, Trend reports.

According to information, this became known during a telephone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides discussed topical issues aimed at strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations, fostering strategic partnership, and expanding multifaceted cooperation.

Moreover, the sides noted progress in the implementation of previously reached agreements and active preparations for the upcoming summit meetings.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the growth of mutual contacts and exchanges.

Last month, the Forum of Regions, an industrial exhibition, and Days of Uzbek Culture in Turkmenistan were held. Additionally, Ashgabat hosted the presentation of a collection of works by Uzbek authors and the premiere of a joint feature film honoring thinker and poet Makhtumkuli Fragi.

The two sides also emphasized that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has exceeded $1 billion since the beginning of the year. There has been a significant increase in cargo transportation, especially through the port of Turkmenbashi. Active construction of the border zone “Shavat-Dashoguz” is underway. Industrial cooperation is deepening, and joint projects in agriculture, transportation, and other key sectors of the economy are expanding.

The sides finally exchanged views on the current international situation and regional agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel