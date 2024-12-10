Uzbekistan, Croatia sign protocol on cooperation and consultations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. Uzbekistan and Croatia signed the protocol between the ministries of foreign affairs on cooperation and consultations, Trend reports.

"The first visit of the leadership of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs to Uzbekistan opened a new chapter in Uzbekistan-Croatian bilateral relations. Together with my colleague Gordan Grlić Radman, we signed the protocol between our ministries on cooperation and consultations," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the officials discussed cooperation in all areas of partnership. Particularly, the need to catch up in boosting the bilateral ties and keep the dynamic exchanges.

They set new targets, discussed the plans for the next year, and agreed to support close engagements between business circles of the two nations.