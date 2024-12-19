Uzbekistan, Oman discover fresh spots for regular flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Oman Air is set to take to the skies, connecting Muscat and Tashkent with regular flights, along with other cities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport Zhasurbek Choriev with the Ambassador of Oman to Uzbekistan Wafa Jabr Nasser Albusaidi and CEO of Uzbek-Oman Investment Company Omar Bahram.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the matter of expanding investment cooperation, in particular, deepening ties in the direction of developing logistics and transportation infrastructure.

The parties noted that simplification of the visa regime and increase of investments in infrastructure development will make a significant contribution to the increase of passenger and cargo transportation between the countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Oman Investment Agency discussed the implementation of joint projects.

The parties discussed supporting private companies and reeling in investment, joining forces in the banking and financial sector, cooking up new jobs, and fine-tuning logistics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel