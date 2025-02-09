Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 9 February 2025 19:57 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan notes growth in gold, foreign exchange reserves

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. The combined value of Uzbekistan's gold and foreign currency reserves has turned out to be $42.9 billion as of February 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this indicator has increased by 4.3 percent compared to the previous indicator ($41.1 billion as of January 2025).

The nation's treasure chest is brimming with gold, stacking up to a whopping $35 billion in reserves. The gold reserves have taken a leap, climbing by 9.3 percent compared to the last figure, now sitting pretty at $32 billion as of January 2025.

As per the latest numbers, foreign currency assets amounted to $7.2 billion, which shows a decline of 18 percent compared to $8.5 billion as of December 2024.

Meanwhile, in November 2024, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan purchased 9 tons of gold, expanding its gold reserves for the first time since July 2024. This brought the country’s total gold reserves to 382 tons by the end of the month.

