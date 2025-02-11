Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan evaluate initiatives to enhance trade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are finalizing a program aimed at increasing bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion, Trend reports.

The news follows a working meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Beibut Atamkulov, along with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov, and Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration, Kairat Torebayev.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed critical aspects of economic cooperation, including trade expansion, industrial cooperation, and the removal of trade barriers. Moreover, specific issues such as quotas for agricultural exports, digital certification of the origin of goods, and modernization of border crossing points to optimize trade flows were addressed.

In addition, both sides reviewed efforts to revitalize the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation in Central Asia, a joint initiative aimed at promoting industrial partnerships and strengthening regional supply chains.

Emphasizing the urgency of implementation, the participants outlined clear deadlines and responsibilities to ensure the timely execution of agreements, reinforcing their shared goal of advancing economic integration.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $4.27 billion in 2024. This is 4.9 percent less compared to the same period last year ($4.48 billion in 2023).

Kazakhstan has become a key player in Uzbekistan's trade landscape and is now among the top ten largest bilateral trade partners.