Uzbekistan eyes Indonesia as new export market

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Indonesia discussed the development of Uzbek product exports to Indonesia and neighboring countries, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov, President of PT TransAsia Resources Furkat Aslanov, and Vice President of the Indonesia Uzbekistan Trade House Roki Oetomo.

During the meeting, the sides also focused on the high demand for Uzbek products, logistics issues, and favorable conditions being created for entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Uzbekistan Trade House in Indonesia was discussed, along with strategies to enhance bilateral trade relations.

The meeting led to agreements on strengthening cooperation in these areas and identifying practical steps for the future.

PT TransAsia Resources, a company specializing in the mining, oil, gas, and energy sectors, has its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, with offices in Singapore and South Africa.