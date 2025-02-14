TBC Bank Uzbekistan reports volume of income for 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. An impressive 108 percent rise in operational income for 2024 was declared by TBC Bank Uzbekistan, a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia.

The data obtained by Trend from TBC Uzbekistan shows that the total operating income reached 1.9 trillion soums ($146.2 million), marking a significant growth compared to the previous year.

This achievement contributes 15 percent to the overall operating income of TBC Bank Group PLC, the parent company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

TBC Bank Group PLC was established in 1992 and is headquartered in Tbilisi, Georgia. One of its arms, TBC Uzbekistan, is the leading digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia and part of the London-listed TBC Bank Group.

TBC Uzbekistan comprises three high-growth fintech businesses operating in Uzbekistan: TBC UZ, a mobile-only bank; Payme, a digital payments app for individuals and small businesses; and Payme Nasiya (Payme Instalments), a fast-growing installment credit business.