Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

No country wants to see the US or Iran as its enemy, expert Jamshid Adalatian said in an interview with ILNA.

Everyone runs away from conflicts, he said.

Adalatian said that one of the main problems for Iran is a financial mechanism.

Meanwhile, some think that Luxembourg has the best system for a specific financial mechanism because Luxembourg is not an EU member, he said.

In general, such countries as Germany, the Netherlands and France use Luxembourg and Switzerland to avoid their financial system, he said.

That's why this country does not easily transfer bank documents to an organization or a person and fully protects the information, he said.

Adalatian added that from this point of view, this country could be a way out of a difficult situation for Iran.

But in general, it should be taken into account that no country wants to be between two fires, he said.

Iran's economy is not at a level to dictate its views worldwide, he said.

The political benefit of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is that it prevents some expected losses, Adalatian added.

The EU thinks that the protection of the nuclear agreement is less costly compared to the endless nuclear conflicts in the Middle East and predicts that in case of war, it will face a huge number of migrants, he said.

This is a heavy burden for Europe's security, the expert said.

Therefore, the EU is looking for a way to ensure its own safety besides its economic benefits, he added.

While answering the question “will Turkey accept the abovementioned mechanism and is it beneficial for the country?” he said that it is important to wait for Turkey’s decision.

However, given the broad relations between Turkey and Iran, Turkey may accept it. For this purpose, there is available infrastructure in Turkey, Adalatian said.

Therefore, there are no problems with preparation and infrastructure, he said.

In any case, the EU should create a number of opportunities for Turkey, he said.

All countries are involved in purchase-sale transactions, Adalatian said.

If a country applies to another country, it should give it privileges, he said.

So if Turkey accepts this mechanism, it will have absolute benefits, Adalatian said.

Of course, this issue will determine Turkey's position as an industrial country in the region and will strengthen its position in regional markets, he said.

It can also control Iran, he added.

This is also of interest to Turkey, Adalatian said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news