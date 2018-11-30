Int'l Maritime Organization condemns sanctions on Iran`s shipping industry

30 November 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.30

Trend:

The managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran called the announcement by the International Maritime Organization that Iran's shipping sanctions do not comply with the convention of the International Maritime Organization, an achievement for Iran.

"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the main authority of the International Maritime Legislation and the specialized agency of the United Nations. The legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been proven in this non-political organization,” the managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Mohammad Rastad said today at the opening ceremony of the 13th International Conference on Coastal, Ports and Marine Structures.

“The restrictions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran's shipping industry do not comply with the International Maritime Organization's convention,” he said.

"The recommendation of the International Maritime Organization on Iran's Shipping sanctions by US is non-binding, but it emphasized that countries should not engage in acts that lead to discrimination against other countries,” he said.

The Trump administration reinstated all sanctions removed under the 2015 nuclear deal, targeting both Iran and states that trade with it.

The final phase of Iran sanctions targets Iran’s port operators and shipping and ship-building sectors; petroleum-related transactions; financial transactions and specialized messaging services with the Central Bank of Iran; underwriting and insurance services; and Iran’s energy sector.

In addition, all activities under General License H will no longer be authorized.

