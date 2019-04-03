Iraqi PM due in Iran

3 April 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi will visit Iran on April 6-7 upon the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports referring to Iranian Al-Alam TV channel.

Abdul-Mahdi said that he will visit the regional countries, including Iran within two weeks if the current situation with rainfall and floods normalizes in Iraq.

The meeting of the Iran-Iraq joint economic committee will be held during the two-day visit of Iraqi minister to Tehran.

