Iran to boost employment in villages

4 April 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, April 4

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari has announced the plan to facilitate employment projects in the country's villages, Trend reports via Tasnim news agency.

"In regards to new Iranian year (started March 2019) motto of growing domestic production, its necessary to renovate Iran's Technical and Vocational Training Organization and provide skilled workers to the market," he said.

"The president has stressed the necessity of educating to use the new irrigation systems in Iran, and providing for skilled workforce through cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry," said Shariatmadari.

"The president also indicated the necessity of brand-making through distributing domestic production and raw materials, said the official.

He went on to add that local companies active in import nad export operations can have an important role in brand-making that is needed and that can help expand domestic production.

