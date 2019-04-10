Rouhani: Installation of IR6 centrifuges to be big achievement for Iranian nation

Tehran, Iran, April 10

Trend:

The installation of a chain of 20 advanced IR6 centrifuges in the Natanz enrichment facility was announced by Iran`s President Hassan Rouhani on the thirteenth anniversary of the National Nuclear Technology Day.

"We are happy to announce the installation of the IR6 centrifuges. This will be a big achievement for the Iranian nation," Rouhani was quoted as saying at a video conference, Trend reports citing IRIB.

Hassan Rouhani also ordered the opening and operation of the National Center for Engineering and Technology of Vacuum at Fordow facility in Arak.

"We are very happy that Fordow is hosting a new technology, and today we are pleased to open a very important national center in Fordow," he said.

The Enrichment Waste Management Center at the Natanz Enrichment facility was also opened by the Iranian president through video conferencing.

The medical electron-linear accelerator, named Omid, was another achievement that was opened with the president's order, Iranian media reported.

