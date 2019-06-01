Official rate: Prices of 30 foreign currencies up in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

The prices of 30 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 6 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 1 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,023 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,079 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,011 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,423 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,798 1 Danish krone DKK 6,282 1 Indian rupee INR 604 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,015 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 28,536 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,758 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,014 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,448 1 South African rand ZAR 2,882 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,194 1 Russian ruble RUB 644 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,152 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,570 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,758 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,382 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,551 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,209 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,083 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,051 100 Thai bahts THB 133,526 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,327 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,023 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,972 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,093 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,942 1 Afghan afghani AFN 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,244 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,584 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 153,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,110 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,912 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-137,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.

