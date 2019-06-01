Official rate: Prices of 30 foreign currencies up in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
The prices of 30 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 6 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 1 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,023 rials.
|
Foreign currencies
|
Iranian rial
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,079
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
42,011
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,423
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,798
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,282
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
604
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,015
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
28,536
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
38,758
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,359
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,014
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
27,448
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,882
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
7,194
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
644
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,528
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
29,152
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,570
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,758
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,382
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
28
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
37,551
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
30,209
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,083
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,051
|
100 Thai bahts
|
THB
|
133,526
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,327
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
47,023
|
100 Kazakh tenges
|
KZT
|
10,972
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,093
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR 1000
|
2,942
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
530
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
20,244
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,584
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 153,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,110 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,912 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-137,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.
