Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The airports of Iran’s Tehran Province will temporarily cease work for 5 hours on June 4, said Reza Jafarzadeh, Head of Public Relations at Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Trend reports referring to the organization's website.

According to Jafarzadeh, all flights in Tehran’s airspace at the altitude of 30 miles will be banned.

He stated that flights to airports of Tehran Province between 16:00-21:00 (GMT+4:30) have been canceled due to the event to be held on the death anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jafarzadeh also said that all domestic and foreign air companies were informed beforehand, and that Tehran’s Payam Airport will be operating for extraordinary situations.

The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died on June 4, 1989.

