Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace

4 June 2019 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The airports of Iran’s Tehran Province will temporarily cease work for 5 hours on June 4, said Reza Jafarzadeh, Head of Public Relations at Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Trend reports referring to the organization's website.

According to Jafarzadeh, all flights in Tehran’s airspace at the altitude of 30 miles will be banned.

He stated that flights to airports of Tehran Province between 16:00-21:00 (GMT+4:30) have been canceled due to the event to be held on the death anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jafarzadeh also said that all domestic and foreign air companies were informed beforehand, and that Tehran’s Payam Airport will be operating for extraordinary situations.

The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died on June 4, 1989.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 16:20
Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports
Economy 15:46
Iranian company earns over $1.5M from socks exports
Economy 13:05
Official: 3 obstacles standing in Iran’s way for export of non-oil products
Economy 11:52
Export value of Iran's medicinal plants to reach $1B
Economy 10:28
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Latest
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump
Other News 16:21
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 16:20
Deputy PM: those who fell from grace once can never redeem themselves
Commentary 16:06
Initial list of goods subject to labeling disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:55
Minor changes may be made to Azerbaijani Tax Code
Economy 15:49
Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports
Economy 15:46
Number of cruise liners arrived at Turkish ports in January-April 2019 disclosed
Turkey 15:45
UK's May will make clear to Trump that Huawei role is under review
Other News 15:43
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of LED lights
Tenders 15:22