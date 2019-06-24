Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif

Iran is in talks with a number of countries, including Russia, to develop financial mechanisms to cushion the effect of the US’ anti-Iranian sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have been holding negotiations on monetary treaties with Turkey, Russia, China, the Republic of Azerbaijan, India and some other countries, and we have already signed agreements with some, and are about to reach more agreements with some others," Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday diplomatic isolation and the anti-Iranian campaign would only grow tougher to compel the Iranian authorities to begin talks on their nuclear program. US President Donald Trump warned earlier that sanctions against Iran would be toughened already on Monday, June 24.

