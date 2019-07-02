Iranian currency rates for July 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of 28 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,381 rials

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,091 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,554 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,490 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,893 1 Danish krone DKK 6,348 1 Indian rupee INR 609 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,250 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,474 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,738 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,973 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,052 1 South African rand ZAR 2,966 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,427 1 Russian ruble RUB 667 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,505 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,308 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,960 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,383 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,857 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,105 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,119 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,764 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,141 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,997 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,381 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 11,025 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,950 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,970 1 Afghan afghani AFN 515 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,557 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,110 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,901 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,412 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 126,000-129,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news