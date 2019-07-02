Iranian currency rates for July 2

2 July 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of 28 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,381 rials

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,091

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,554

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,490

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,893

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,348

1 Indian rupee

INR

609

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,250

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,474

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,738

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,973

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,052

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,966

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,427

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,505

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,308

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,960

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,531

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,383

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,857

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,105

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,119

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,764

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,141

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,997

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,381

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

11,025

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,950

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,970

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

515

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,557

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,110

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,901 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,412 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 126,000-129,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran exceeds 300 kg cap in uranium enrichment
Nuclear Program 11:28
To which countries does Iran's Aran&Bidgol county export goods?
Business 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2
Finance 09:56
Debates over INSTEX continue in Iran
Iran 09:41
Iran to launch first phase of Jask Oil Terminal
Business 1 July 20:54
Iran Export Confederation: Export promotion should be considered
Business 1 July 20:30
Latest
We all need to compromise to get deal on new EU bosses: Merkel
Other News 13:18
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase lacquers via tender
Tenders 13:14
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 13:10
Ministry: Number of Turkmen tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 13:01
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 13:00
PACE monitoring rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12:56
EU net gas imports up by 15%
Oil&Gas 12:54
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 12:53
Over 100,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Turkey in January-May
Tourism 12:45