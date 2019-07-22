Saudi Arabia releases Iranian tanker

Tehran, Iran, July 22

Trend:

Iran's tanker has been released following negotiations and is now moving toward Persian Gulf waters, said Islamic Republic's transport minister Mohammad Eslami, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

The ship had been forced to seek repairs in Saudi Arabia in early May after suffering "engine failure and loss of control.

The rare docking came despite escalating tensions between staunch enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"Yesterday, with follow-ups from the ports and maritime authority the issue was resolved," Eslami said.

"The tanker is moving towards the Persian Gulf with the permission of the Jeddah port, towed by two Iranian tug boats."

Iranian media reported in early July that Saudi Arabia - Iran’s regional rival - was not allowing the ship to leave Jeddah because of a dispute over the payment of repair costs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news