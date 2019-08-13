Zarif says economic terrorism boosts insecurity in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described as effective economic terrorism against Iranian nations, saying it has increased insecurity in the region, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking in a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Zarif underlined Iran’s views in developing relations with all neighbors.

He also reminded Iran-Qatar relations as a pattern for political ties between Iran and other regional states.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Thani pointed to close and brotherly relations between Iran and Qatar and underscored holding consultations over regional and international issues and joint efforts for solving regional problems.

He also expressed Qatar readiness for maintaining peace and stability in region.

Earlier in a message, Zarif hailed his fruitful talks in Qatar, saying: “ Only regional nations can ensure regional security.”

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar on Sunday described the measures of the trans-regional powers, including the US in the Persian Gulf as the provocation of insecurity in the region, adding that these moves make the regional challenges more complicated and dangerous.

Referring that Iran pays great attention to improving security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, he stressed that Iran has always attempted in this regard.

He added that maintaining security of the region guarantees the development and people’s benefits.

Al Thani added that alleviating the tensions is influential to the region as well as the world and Iran’s role is significant in the region.

Doha will not abandon the possible attempt to decrease the tension, he underlined.

Referring that the security must be maintained by the regional states and Qatar’s stance is quite clear; he added that Qatar urges expanding mutual relations and security in the region.

