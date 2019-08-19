More than 700,000 Iranians leave Iran

19 August 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 714,154 people have left Iran last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 - March 20, 2019), Trend reports referring to the data of the Statistics and Strategic Information Center of the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare.

According to the statistics, 588,122 town inhabitants and 122,841 villagers left Iran in this period. The majority of those who left Iran (52.8 percent) departed to reunite with family.

Ten percent of those who left Iran went abroad to find a job, while 6.5 percent went to other countries to find a better job.

Some 302,817 people (42.6 percent) accounted for economically active people; 234,064 people (77.3 percent) accounted for employed, while 68,753 people (22.7 percent) are unemployed.

Number of Iranians who left the country and the reasons of their leaving have been indicated in percent in the table below:

Reason for leaving Iran

Cities (%)

Villages (%)

Total (%)

To find a job

10.1

9.1

10

To find a better job

6.4

7.3

6.5

Transfer of employees abroad

4.3

1.8

3.9

Education

4.4

1

3.8

To get master’s degree

1.1

2

1.2

To work abroad

0.6

2.1

0.9

Business trip

3.7

13.5

5.4

To reunite with family

53.9

47.8

52.8

Other

15.5

15.4

15.5

Total

100

100

100

