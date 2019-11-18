Fewer protests related to increase in gasoline prices in Iran

18 November 2019 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The number of protests in connection with an increase in gasoline prices in Iran has decreased by 80 percent compared to the previous day, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabei said at a press conference in Iran.

“After gasoline prices increased, Iranian citizens worried about their livelihood and began to hold peaceful protests,” Rabei added, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

"But some individuals have used this situation and burnt banks, filling stations and damaged other infrastructure facilities," the spokesman noted.

“These individuals used weapons many times during the protests,” Rabei added. “Iran considers that these protests were conducted fairly, but there is a difference between peaceful protesters and lawbreakers.”

The peaceful protests have been recently held in connection with an increase in gasoline prices in Iran. In some cases, the protests resulted in riots.

Under the new fuel regulations, each driver is allowed to buy 60 liters of petrol a month at 15,000 rials (35 cent) a liter. Each additional liter costs 30,000 rials (71 cent). Previously, drivers were allowed up to 250 liters at 10,000 rials (25 cent) per liter.

