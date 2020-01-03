Rally is underway in Tehran over murder of General Soleimani

3 January 2020 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A rally, in connection with the assassination of the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, is being held in Tehran, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

The protesters condemn the murder of General Soleimani.

Meanwhile, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran is holding an extraordinary meeting on the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani with the participation of the country's religious leader, president and other officials, which is closely related to the death of General Suleiman.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran names new commander of IRGC Quds Force
Iran 15:27
Iran, Kazakhstan have good trade potential - Chamber of Commerce
Business 11:54
Iran's Supreme National Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting
Iran 11:34
Iran sends note to US, following assassination of top IRGC commander
Iran 11:14
Iran reveals trade surplus volume
Business 11:09
Iran's government struggles to sell its shares to private sector
Business 10:53
Latest
Iran names new commander of IRGC Quds Force
Iran 15:27
Ashgabat, Dushanbe to exchange trading houses
Business 14:50
Kazakhstan reveals number of concluded public-private partnership agreements in 2019
Business 14:05
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy gasoline
Tenders 13:40
Azerbaijan’s achievement related to changing EU's energy map
Politics 13:38
2019 Summary of Azerbaijan’s export, production of wine
Business 13:15
Most visited websites of Azerbaijani government agencies made public
Society 13:12
Deposits of legal entities in Azerbaijan up
Finance 13:10
Prices for education services in Uzbekistan rise in 2019
Business 12:53