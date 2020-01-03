Rally is underway in Tehran over murder of General Soleimani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A rally, in connection with the assassination of the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, is being held in Tehran, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

The protesters condemn the murder of General Soleimani.

Meanwhile, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran is holding an extraordinary meeting on the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani with the participation of the country's religious leader, president and other officials, which is closely related to the death of General Suleiman.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

