Iran names new commander of IRGC Quds Force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed a new commander for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, reads the relevant order of the Supreme Leader.

After the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, General Esmail Qaani has been appointed head of IRGC Quds Force, reads the order, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

Qaani, who is one of the high IRGC commanders, has for many years served in the region together with Soleimani, according to the order.

Qaani was deputy of Soleimani in Quds Force.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news