Iran's national army sends clear message, states its 'red lines'

9 January 2020 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Following the attack of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base, Iran's national army issued a statement on the matter, Trend reports via IRGC's website.

The Iranian people and the Islamic Republic are the red line for the Iranian Armed Forces, said the statement.

The statement also said that Iran will make sure the US troops are withdrawn from the region, and will see through it "until the very last step".

The IRGC launched at least 35 missiles on the Ayn al-Asad air base in Iraq, following the assassination of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani by the US.

Previous reports said that at least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by IRGC. About 200 people were injured. Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base.

Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations. Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.

On Jan. 8 Iran's government thanked IRGC for the successful operation, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said at the press-conference in Iran.

