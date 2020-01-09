Iranian minister talks about causes of Ukrainian plane crash

9 January 2020 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN,Iran,Jan.9

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development has rejected the statements about causes of Ukraine 737 plane crash near Imam Khomeini Airport.

"Technical problems caused the fire and plane crash," said Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"Rumors about terrorist attack, explosion or shooting at plane, which allegedly caused 737 Ukraine plane crash are not true and technical problem caused the accident," he said.

"The technical problem has caused fire in the plane and then cut the electronic systems and control that caused the crash, there were eye witnesses, which confirm it ," he added.

The official noted that the black box of the crashed plane will be reviewed by Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran on Jan.8 morning , killing all 176 passengers and crew.

