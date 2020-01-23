Work underway in Iran to read crashed Ukrainian plane’s black box

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A system and software are being developed to read the black box of the Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province Jan. 8, Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Eslami said that Iran is responsible for investigating the crash details, as the plane crashed in Iran.

The minister added that an Iranian investigation team visited Ukraine to review the plane’s documents. After the team returns to Iran, a joint team will be formed for investigation of the plane crash with the participation of representatives from all sides involved in the accident, noted Eslami.

“The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization contacted Boeing Company and the Ukrainian side after the accident, and they sent their representatives expressing willingness to cooperate,” the minister said.

Eslami noted that the investigation team can decide from which side to ask help if any problems arise with access to information.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

